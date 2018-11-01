Thermal Imaging Market – Segmentation, Application, Technology, Analysis and Forecast 2018 to 2023

Market synopsis:

Thermal imaging is a technique of improving visibility and clarity of objects in a dark environment by detecting them using infrared radiation and creating an image based on that information. Thermal Imaging Market can penetrate obscurants such as smoke, fog, and haze and can work in environments without any ambient light. With the help of thermal imaging, companies can reduce their downtime as they no longer have to shut down their operational systems even during thermal energy audit. Furthermore, this is non-invasive technique and involves zero physical contact. Thus, there is no damage caused to the devices subjected to thermal surveys. Thermal imaging is used in industrial, residential, commercial and military & defense applications to monitor critical manufacturing processes and detect hot spots in mechanical or electrical installation in industries. Commercial applications consist of building diagnosis and airport security. Furthermore, it is also used in numerous security applications. The residential sector is expected to witness substantial growth owing to the availability of low-cost devices and high market penetration. Thermal imaging helps in detecting moisture in walls, ceiling, roofs, plumbing leaks and blockages.

Get Sample Report of Thermal Imaging Market Research Report – Forecast to 2023 @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6277

Players like FLIR Systems, Bae Systems, L-3 Communications contributes to the major share in the thermal imaging market. However, new startups like Bounce Imaging are challenging the existing players with their innovative product portfolio. Companies such as FLIR Systems and Vummi have introduced smartphones with thermal imaging capability. BAE Systems OASYS thermal imaging product uses the latest uncooled thermal technology to deliver thermal imaging and aiming products for the most discerning operators.

High investment in infrastructure development along with the growing demand for professional surveillance and the need of security applications across public and private sectors are the major factors responsible for driving the thermal imaging market. However, export restrictions and additional detailing required for longwave infrared cameras, used in thermal imaging would hinder the market growth over the forecast period.

Key players

The prominent players in the market of thermal imaging are FLIR Systems (US), Fortive (US), Axis Communications (Sweden), Leonardo (Italy), BAE Systems (UK), L3 Technologies (US), United Technologies (US), Sofradir (France), Testo (Germany), Xenics (Belgium), and Seek Thermal (US).

Get Complete Report of Thermal Imaging Market Research Report – Forecast to 2023 @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/thermal-imaging-market-6277

Segmentation.

By type, the market is segmented into cameras, modules, and scopes.

By application, the market is segmented into security & surveillance, monitoring & inspection, and detection. Security & surveillance segment is further bifurcated into perimeter security, unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) and tracking. Monitoring & inspection segment is further bifurcated into machine condition monitoring, structural health monitoring, quality assessment and HVAC. Detection segment is further segmented into gas detection, fire/flare detection, body temperature measurement, level measurement, and research & development.

By vertical, the market is segmented into industrial, commercial, residential, aerospace & defense, automotive, healthcare & life sciences, oil & gas and food & beverages.

Regional Analysis

The global market for thermal imaging is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographical analysis of thermal imaging market is covered for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world. North America is expected to dominate the market owing to the growing demand for thermal imaging devices and increasing adoption of thermal imaging in commercial and home automation applications. In Europe, the market for thermal imaging is largely driven owing to increased integration of thermal cameras in smartphones and their declining prices. Also, rising demand for surveillance and security applications is attributed to the market growth of thermal imaging in Europe. In the Asia Pacific region, there is a high demand for thermal imaging due to increasing deployment of thermal imaging technology in various military applications, which is expected to drive the market in the forecast period.

Get More PR Information @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/press-release/thermal-imaging-industry

Intended Audience

Companies in the thermal imaging market

Electronics and semiconductor companies

Technical standards organizations

Investment communities in the market

Research institutes and organizations

Government and financial institutions

Venture capitalists

Private equity firms

Analysts and strategic business planners

Investors and consultants

Research/Consultancy Firms

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India

Phone: +91 841 198 5042

Mail: sales@marketresearchfuture.com