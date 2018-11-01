You-Cas Provides First-Class Home Help In Dorset

You-Cas is a small care agency in Dorset that is very well thought of by the people in its care. The team is relatively small and that means that the people for whom they care get to know the staff very well and vice-versa. This means that the carers spend a lot of time with the same people and so they are a friendly and well-known face, as opposed to larger agencies who may send a number of different carers to the people in their charge.

The company has recently had a Care Quality Commission inspection and report which rates it as good in most areas, especially with the feedback from the people in its’ care which is, after all, the most important. If the people who are being looked after are happy with the level of service they are receiving, then that is what counts. In fact, the CQC report states that You-Cas provides a service which is caring, responsive, and effective.

The company has regular staff meetings and the Manager is respected by the staff as being open to all suggestions and comments.

People who need home help in Bournemouth in order to run their daily life may need all types of care, such as help with dressing or washing, help with cleaning, making sure that they take their medications at the right time, and so on. Quite a number of people do not have physical disabilities, but are simply lonely, and a regular visit from one of the You-Cas staff can make a very big difference to their lives.