ExcelR Solutions Ranked 26th Fastest Growing Technology Company on the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India 2018

Bengaluru, India, 5 November 2018: ExcelR Solutions today announced that it ranked Number 26 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India 2018, a ranking of the 50 fastest growing technology companies in India. Rankings are based on percentage revenue growth over three years. ExcelR Solutions grew 196 percent during this period.

ExcelR Solutions’ Partners, Ram Tavva and Bharani Kumar Depuru, credit cross-sectional team in emerging technologies and domain experts in devising the training content, with the company’s196% revenue growth over the past three years. They said, “Bridging the gap between academia and industry, alongside delivering cutting edge consulting solutions to the customers is pivotal in establishing the company on a sustainable growth trajectory.”

“Making the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 is commendable in today’s highly competitive, fast-changing technology industry,” said Rajiv Sundar, Program Director – Technology Fast 50 India 2018 and Partner, Deloitte India. “We congratulate ExcelR Solutions on being one of the 50 fastest growing technology companies in the India.”

Deloitte Technology Fast 50. Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India program selection and qualifications The Technology Fast 50 India program, which was launched in 2005, is conducted by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP (DTTILLP), and is part of a truly integrated Asia Pacific program recognizing the India’s fastest growing and most dynamic technology businesses (public and private) and includes all areas of technology – from internet to biotechnology, from medical and scientific to computers/hardware.

The program recognizes the fastest growing technology companies in India based on their percentage revenue growth over the past three financial years.

About ExcelR Solutions

With world headquarters in the USA and presence in UK, Malaysia, South Africa, Romania, Dubai, Bahrain and 20+ centres in India, ExcelR has delivered umpteen cutting edge technology solutions to various clients across the globe. Our faculty trained more than 15000+ professionals across the globe. ExcelR Solutions was founded under the principle of providing consulting services in the space of emerging technologies under the name Innodatatics, Inc., and a wide range of training options for working professionals. We help organizations of all sizes empower their employees by providing courses based on practical knowledge and theoretical concepts. Our “Convenience & One-Stop solution” ensures that they get the best learning, by one of the best professionals, at the best time and the best place of your choice. We achieve this by providing amalgam of Classroom and Online instructor-led trainings, E-learning, simulation tests and many more. By knowing your needs, we cater to a wide variety of your aspirations through these various channels.

