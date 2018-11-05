Gartner cites Newgen Software as a Challenger in the 2018 Magic Quadrant for Content Services Platform (CSP)

New Delhi : Newgen Software, a provider of Business Process Management (BPM), Enterprise Content Management (ECM) and Customer Communication Management (CCM) platforms, has been recognized as a Challenger in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Content Services Platform*.

Speaking on this inclusion, Diwakar Nigam, Chairman and Managing Director, Newgen Software, said, “With changing market dynamics and advent of newer technologies, data and content are quickly becoming mission critical for any organization. Our customers across the globe continue to benefit from our content services platform which enables them to improve customer delight, enhance productivity and drive enterprise-wide digital transformation.”

“Customers put their trust in our platform for end-to-end management of their enterprise content, which allows them to access the right content in the right customer context and build the right experiences. Further, it offers flexibility to access or deliver content anytime-anywhere. We continue to innovate and make our products future-ready so that enterprises can leverage the true power of their content,” he further added.

Organizations across the world use Newgen OmniDocs ECM Suite,a fully featured CSP that includes a number of product modules to handle document management, multichannel capture and scanning, records management and content analytics. The suite offers flexibility to access or deliver content over mobile and cloud,creating a highly connected and digital workplace.The ECM platform can be leveraged across multiple business systems and applications,to achieve better return on investment, reduced operating costs and improving compliance to regulations.

Other products provide important add-on capabilities, such as workflow/process management (OmniFlow intelligent business suite; iBPS) and external collaboration (Corrus). Newgen provides a wide range of industry-specific vertical solutions and accelerators developed on top of its platform.

*Gartner Magic Quadrant for Content Services Platforms, Karen Hobert, Michael Woodbridge, Monica Basso, October 25, 2018. This report was previously known as the Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Content Management.