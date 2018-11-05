In Situ Hybridization (ISH) Industry Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Size, Key Players By 2025

5 Nov 2018: Global In Situ Hybridization (ISH) Market is expected to reach USD 1.84 billion by 2025. In Situ Hybridization (ISH) is a type of hybridization a method that permits for specific localization of an exact segment of nucleic acid inside a histologic section. That means it involves the use of labeled RNA probes or labeled DNA probes to detect complementary DNA or RNA targets in cytologic preparations or tissue sections. Synthetic oligonucleotides (PNA, LNA), Double-stranded DNA (dsDNA) probes, RNA probes (riboprobes), and Single-stranded DNA (ssDNA) probes are the majorly used ISH probes. It can be labeled using two major techniques like Non-radioactive labels and radioactive isotopes. A labeled RNA or DNA probe can be used to hybridize to a known target DNA or mRNA sequence within a sample. This labeled RNA or DNA probe can then be detected by using an antibody to detect the label on the probe.

The In Situ Hybridization (ISH) industry is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR of 7.3% over the future period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. In Situ Hybridization (ISH) Market is segmented based on product type, technology, probe type, application, end use, and region. Services, instruments, software, and kits & probes are the product types that could be explored in In Situ Hybridization (ISH) in the forecast period. The instruments sector accounted for the largest market share of In Situ Hybridization (ISH) industry and is estimated to continue its dominance in the upcoming years. This may be because of high demand from research laboratories and diagnostic centers. Also, these instruments are easy to handle, cost-efficient, and portable these factors may lead the sector in coming years.

However, kits & probes sector is estimated to grow at highest CAGR in the coming years. The enhanced technology used in In Situ Hybridization (ISH) is Chromogenic In Situ Hybridization (CISH) and Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization (FISH) that could be explored in the future period. RNA probe and DNA probe are the two main types of probes that could be explored in In Situ Hybridization (ISH) in the foremost period. The DNA probes sector is estimated to account largest revenue shares of In Situ Hybridization (ISH) in the coming years. Whereas, RNA sector is estimated to grow at highest CAGR in the coming years.

The market may be categorized based on applications like infectious diseases, cancer, developmental biology, cytogenetics, and others that could be explored in the future period. Cancer sector accounted for the largest market share of In Situ Hybridization (ISH) and is estimated to grow at highest CAGR in the coming years. The reason could be growing occurrence of cancer and rising research in this sector. However, cytogenetics sector is estimated to grow at fastest pace in the coming years.

End users like academic institutes, research & diagnostic laboratories, contract research organizations (CROs), and others could be explored in In Situ Hybridization (ISH) Market in the forecast period. The research & diagnostic laboratories sector accounted for the largest market share of In Situ Hybridization (ISH) and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. This may be because of growing applications of molecular cytogenetics in diagnostics, rising use of enhanced technology in genomics and molecular cytology, and rising initiative in cell research. However, CROs segment is estimated to grow at fastest pace in the coming years.

Globally, North America accounted for the largest market share of In Situ Hybridization (ISH) and is estimated to lead the overall market in the upcoming years. The reason behind the growth of overall market could be government involvement for development of novel diagnostic tools, availability of research funds, and developed research centers. The United States is a major consumer of In Situ Hybridization (ISH) in this region.

Instead, Europe and the Asia Pacific are also estimated to have a positive influence on the future growth. Europe is the second largest region with significant market share. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at fastest pace with the highest CAGR in the foremost period. The aspects that may be ascribed to the growth comprise, growing awareness regarding advantages of In Situ Hybridization (ISH) technology in diagnostics and government initiative in R&D investments in the field of molecular biology. The developing countries like India and China are the major consumers of In Situ Hybridization (ISH) industry in the region.

The key players of In Situ Hybridization (ISH) Market are Oxford Gene Technology, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Advanced Cell Diagnostics, Inc., Leica BiosystemsNussloch GmbH, NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc., BIOVIEW, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Agilent Technologies, PerkinElmer, Inc., and Merck KGaA. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amongst fierce competition. As such, mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures are the need of the hour.

