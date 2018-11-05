Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Plastics Market Analysis (2018-2023) – Market Data Forecast

Recent Developments:

Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) develops and operates businesses across virtually every industry, including industrial finance, energy, metals, machinery, chemicals, and daily living essentials. MC’s current activities have expanded far beyond its traditional trading operations. MC Mitsubishi Chemical has recently announced the launch of ALPOLIC/ INNER LIGHT – New Grade of alpolic Aluminum Composite Material Designed for Interior Building Materials. Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation announced that it has decided to absorb its consolidated subsidiary, The Nippon Synthetic Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. And Mitsubishi Chemical to start the sales of Paper Cups made from biodegradable plastic.

Market Segmentation

Market Data Forecast published a report named Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Plastics Market. Report is segmented by Type (Polylactic Acid, Polyhydroxyalkanoates, Polybutylene Succinate, Polycaprolactone, Starch-based, Regenerated Cellulose), by Application (Packaging, Textile, Agriculture, Injection Molding, Others (Including Electronic, Medical, etc.)). PLA is also one of the most consumed biodegradable plastic type. It is used in 3D printing, mulch film, and packaging.

Major companies plying their trade in the Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Plastics Market include Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Biome Bioplastics, BIO-ON, Nature Works LLC, FKuR, Corbion, BASF SE, Plantic, and Natur -Tec India Private Limited.

Scope of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry by providing the estimations of market potential and forecasts with utmost granularity. Along this, the factors influential in effecting the market dynamics and trends are discussed in detail at the product level. Further, the performance of the market at the regional and country-level is assessed and the prospects with high growth potential are identified and debated.

The key players in the industry are profiled providing insights on their financial performance, market position and growth strategies. Comparative analysis on prime strategically activities of the market players delineating the key developments like mergers & acquisitions, collaborations and an evaluation of the competitive environment within the industry are provided. The report also offers a broad outlook of the market along with recommendations from industry experts on the opportunities for investment activity.

What else? Apart from the syndicated report, our in-house team has an expertise and experience in designing custom reports to meet your specific research needs and assist you in making well-informed decisions.