LGSBEC Hosts Conference to Help Small Businesses in Ontario

Being held at the Brockville Country Club from 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., the event begins with a detailed workshop on how to “Build a Kick-Ass Company.” Hosted by international presenter Gary Gzik, CEO of BizXcel Inc., attendees will jumpstart the morning by learning how to build an enterprise that’s enduring. For more than 30 years, Gzik has been helping entrepreneurs and business owners change the way they look at their lives and their work.

Afternoon celebrations include:

• The unveiling of the Entrepreneur of the Year for competing small businesses in Ontario.

• Presentation of the Paul D Boivin Memorial Award to a young entrepreneur honoring the late Paul Boivin, mentor, and coach extraordinaire.

• The Immigrant Entrepreneur Award, presented by the St. Lawrence Rideau Immigration Partnership, to a local immigrant entrepreneur demonstrating key qualities, such as patience, perseverance, and versatility.

BDC Small Business Week is a national celebration of Canadian small businesses. It has been organized by the Business Development Bank of Canada since 1979, taking place the third week of October. Its goal is to provide small businesses and entrepreneurs with opportunities to network, as well as professional development conferences and workshops.

About Leeds Grenville Small Business Enterprise Centre

Leeds Grenville Small Business Enterprise Center (LGSBEC) is one of the foremost resource centres for new and existing small businesses in the Leeds Grenville area. To learn more about this event or purchase tickets, call (613) 342-8772 or visit https://www.lgsbec.com/events/event/bridge-to-better-business-annual-conference/. LGSBEC is funded by the Province of Ontario.