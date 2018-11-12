HISTORY TV18 presents ‘Grand Central Stations’ premiering this Diwali at 8 PM

New Delhi, 6th November 2018: Grand Central Stations premiering on November 7th at 8:00 PM on HISTORY TV18invites viewers to discover a symbolic station through the eyes of an outsider who wants to understand the nation’s history.

The Central Station is a gateway to the city. Located in its center, it links a capital to its region, to its country. Whether it’s a terminus or just a stop for many railway lines, it represents a crossroad for the many lives that transit through it. Often regarded as a political symbol, built at a turning point in the country’s history, they are like a stone-made open book that tells a lot about a city, its history, and its people. But moreover, what makes a train station a living place, are the men and women who travel through it, work in it or even live in it. A timeless monument, the station is a place where the past meets the present, where present time, displayed on its numerous clocks, meets a glorious past engraved in the stone of its facade.

The four-part series takes you through a fascinating journey inside the heart of prestigious cities, such as New York, Cairo or Vladivostok. The inaugural show of the series centres around the erstwhile Victoria Terminus and delves into its rich history & traditions.

Ride along on a fascinating journey to discover impressive stations of iconic cities with ‘Grand Central Stations’, premieres tomorrow at 8 PM only on HISTORY TV18