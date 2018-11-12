Portable Diagnostic Equipment- Yes, They Exist!

Portable diagnostic equipment is expected to be a fast growing segment, and competitors are focusing on developing new and innovative portable equipment during the forecast period. Owing to their ease of use and point-of-care applications, their adoption rates are steadily increasing not only for emergency and intensive care units in hospitals, but also as a part of homecare organizations. There is also a growing need for portable devices in the emergency care units for easy and quick usage, faster interventions for acute events, and better monitoring. Some of the well-known products are Samsung Electronics’ 32-SLICE CT scanner, Brain Biosciences’ CERPET portable PET scanner, Siemens Healthcare’s Mobilett mira max portable X-ray systems and Sonosite’s MicroMaxx portable ultrasound system.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY EXPECTS THE DIAGNOSTIC EQUIPMENT MARKET TO GROW TO $50 BILLION BY 2021

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the diagnostic equipment market in 2017, accounting for slightly more than one-third of market share.

Read report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/diagnostic-equipment-global-market-report-2018

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, the market has witnessed multiple strategic collaborations and agreements in recent years. Top companies in the diagnostic equipment market are strategically partnering and collaborating with start-ups and mid-sized companies to broaden products and services. For instance, in April 2015, Agfa Healthcare and Hitachi Medical Systems entered into a strategic sales marketing alliance to market CR and DR systems in the US market. In August 2016, Insightec, the leader in MR guided Focused Ultrasound (MRgFUS) therapy, signed new distribution agreements with three new part partners, Soelim in the Korean market, Unique Medical in the Slovakian market, and Spektramed in the Lithuanian market. In May 2016, SonaCare Medical enters into marketing alliance with Invivo in order to facilitate better tracking of appropriate targets for high-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) prostate ablation.

Sample report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=258&type=smp

Philips Healthcare was the largest competitor in the market with 17.45% of the market, generating revenues of $7.4 billion for the financial year 2016. Philips Healthcare’s growth strategy is to enter and expand in new areas of healthcare equipment market through merger and acquisition. In February 2015, it acquired Volcano Corporation to expand its business operations and product portfolio in the interventional imaging solutions market and image-guided minimally invasive surgery market and boost its growth in the market.

The global diagnostic equipment market comprises of organizations engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of equipment such as magnetic resonance imaging systems (MRI), computed tomography (CT) scanners, X-rays, nuclear imaging (SPECT/PET), mammography devices, cardiovascular monitoring and diagnostic devices, ultrasound devices, and accessories. These devices are used in the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. These methods are used individually or as a combination for a better understanding of the medical condition. Diagnostic equipment is used in medical imaging, a process of creating visual representations of the interior of a body for clinical analysis and medical intervention. It plays a vital role, not only in the diagnosis but also in the treatment process, since it is taken into consideration during the follow-up of various diseases.

Diagnostic Equipment Global Market Report 2018 is a detailed report giving a unique insight into this market. The report is priced at $4000 for an individual user. To use across your office, the price is $6000 and $8000 if you wish to use across a multinational company.

About The Business Research Company.

Visit TheBusinessResearchCompany.com, mail info@tbrc.info or call +447443439350 or +918897263534 or +919160996838 for more information on this and many other titles.

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence

company, which excels in company, market and consumer research.

It has research professionals at its offices in the UK, India and the US as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, chemicals and technology.

The Business Research Company’s management has more than 20 years of varied business research experience. They have delivered hundreds of research projects to the senior management of some of the world’s largest organizations.

Contact Information.

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info