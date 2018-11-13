Paint and Coatings Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

This report researches the worldwide Paint and Coatings market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Paint and Coatings breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Global Paint and Coatings market size will increase to Million US$ by 2025, from Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Paint and Coatings.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Paint and Coatings capacity, production, value, price and market share of Paint and Coatings in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
AkzoNobel
Henkel
PPG Industries
Nippon Paint
Sherwin Williams
BASF
DOW
Brillux
Benjamin Moore
Asian Paints
Berger Paints
Dulux
Caparol
Tikkurila
Kansai Paint
Cromology
Valspar Paint
Dunn-Edwards Paints
Meffert AG
Jotun
Axalta Coating Systems
CHUGOKU MARINE PAINTS
Hempel
RPM
3M
MASCO
SK Kaken
KCC Corporation
DAI NIPPON TORYO
Fujikura Kasei
Paint and Coatings Breakdown Data by Type
Solvent-based Coatings
Waterborne Coatings
High-solids Coatings
Powder Coatings
Others
Paint and Coatings Breakdown Data by Application
Automotives
Medical & Healthcare
Residential
Commercial
Marine
Others
Paint and Coatings Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Paint and Coatings Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Paint and Coatings capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Paint and Coatings manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Paint and Coatings :
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
