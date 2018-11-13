Skagen Signatur Quartz SKW6373 Men’s Watch: A Danish Saga Untold

Skagen Signatur SKW6373 is a functional and handsome Gents watch. Case is made out of Stainless Steel while the dial colour is Grey. In regards to the water resistance, the watch has got a resistance up to 50 meters. It means it can be sunken in water for periods, so can be used for swimming and fishing. It is not suggested for high impact water sports. The watch is shipped with an original box and a guarantee from the manufacturer.

This 40mm Signatur watch has a sandblasted dial and three-hand movement. Hours are marked by linear and dot indexes with minutes indicated by numeric markers at each hour station. A quick-release pin construction makes it easy to interchange the leather strap with any 20mm standard strap.

This watch is perfect! It’s light-weight and looks super smart. The leather makes it look sophisticated and I really like the colour. I would say it matches the browner colour of the advertised pictures and is not as yellow when it arrives. The dial itself is elegant and clear to read. The coloured hands stand out well and really work with the watch. The grey face is different but gorgeous when paired with the tan leather and I completely love it! Overall, I am so happy with this watch. Its a great price and I honestly believe it looks more expensive than it is. 100% recommend. It made the perfect gift for anybody. It sits subtly and comfortably on his arm but gains lots of compliments. It really won the votes of its owners.

The Skagen Signatur Analog Quartz Men’s Watch has a large faced dial that makes the owner easy to read the time. The grey dial is unique in colour. The tan leather band compliments it. All in all it’s a winner in its own way among its budget demographic institution who likes Skagen as a name and for its Danish pure quality.

Bottom line: A simple and clean line Skagen Mens Watch with no hassle mechanism, which will give a smooth ride to the owner without a bother. That is what the line is all regarding. Super thin clean appearance and the ultra-sleek sophistication craft it to be a chic wear.