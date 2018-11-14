COLORADO SYMPHONY ANNOUNCES 2018/19 SEASON INCLUDING SPECIAL EVENTS FEATURING ITZHAK PERLMAN

Denver, Colorado (webnewswire) November 14, 2018 – The Colorado Symphony announces its full 2018/19 Season taking place at downtown Denver’s Boettcher Concert Hall. This historic season features renowned guest artists and some of the world’s most revered symphonic works as the Colorado Symphony celebrates Brett Mitchell’s second season as music director. Notably, world-famous violinist Itzhak Perlman will perform Beethoven’s Violin Concerto with Music Director Brett Mitchell conducting on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019, at 7:30 p.m. Mitchell will also conduct the Colorado Symphony with Tony®-Award winning performer Leslie Odom, Jr. on October 13, 2018.

Mitchell will begin the season’s Classics series with an Opening Weekend performance featuring Rachmaninoff’s Symphony No. 2 and a world premiere performance of Principal Timpanist William Hill’s latest compositional work on Sep. 14 – 16, 2018.

“For our second season together, the Colorado Symphony and I look forward to celebrating the incredible passion of the Colorado arts community with a wider variety of concerts than ever before, featuring a compelling blend of old and new from a list of talented, diverse composers, all performed by some of the finest musicians in the country,” says Music Director Brett Mitchell. “We’re thrilled to welcome such special guests as Itzhak Perlman and Leslie Odom, Jr., but I’m every bit as excited to showcase my incredible colleagues that make up the Colorado Symphony as we share the stage together all season long. Our 2018/19 Season promises to be our most spectacular yet, and we can’t wait to share this extraordinary music with our community.”

Highlights of the season also include performances of Benjamin Britten’s War Requiem, Dvořák’s “New World” Symphony, Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7, Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition, Berlioz’s Symphony fantastique, Carl Orff’s Carmina Burana, and much more. In addition, the Colorado Symphony will perform the scores of Home Alone and Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix™ while screening the movies live and will pay tribute to such music icons as Nat King Cole, Frank Sinatra, and Tom Petty.

“We’re thrilled to build on the success of Brett’s first season with a host extraordinary programs for the 2018/19 Season,” says Chief Artistic Officer Anthony Pierce. “With the Colorado Symphony, there’s truly something for everyone whether it’s our Classics series, Symphony Pops concerts, our Movie at the Symphony events, or a family-centric program, there’s always music to enjoy for fans of all ages.”

Subscription tickets for the 2018/19 Season, which are pre-set packages based on concert series, go on sale today, Mar. 1, 2018. Flex Passes are also on sale as of Mar. 1, which offer (6) ticket vouchers guests can use for best-available seats to any concert in the season, redeemable one week before the selected concert.

Single tickets to all concerts go on sale Aug. 1, 2018, with a separate announcement to precede the date. For concert descriptions and ticket information, please visit coloradosymphony.org/tickets or call the box office at 303.623.7876.

Note the Jan. 10, 2019, Itzhak Perlman concert is not included in ticket packages and will only be for sale as single tickets, available Aug. 1, 2018. For presale information, visit coloradosymphony.org.

The 2018/19 Colorado Symphony Season is presented by Arrow Electronics and Bonfils-Stanton Foundation. Support also provided by: The Scientific & Cultural Facilities District (SCFD), 9News, United Airlines, and the Colorado Symphony Guild.

TICKETS:

Tickets to Colorado Symphony events are available online at coloradosymphony.org/tickets, by phone at 303.623.7876, and in person at the Boettcher Concert Hall Box Office, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1000 14th Street. The Box Office is open Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Saturday, noon – 6 p.m.; and two hours prior to each performance.

ABOUT THE COLORADO SYMPHONY

One of the leading orchestras in the United States, the Colorado Symphony performs more than 150 concerts annually at Boettcher Concert Hall in downtown Denver and across Colorado. Led by Music Director Brett Mitchell, the Colorado Symphony is home to eighty full-time musicians, representing more than a dozen nations, and regularly welcomes the most celebrated artists from the world of symphonic music and beyond. Every season, the Colorado Symphony serves more than 300,000 people from all walks of life, performing a range of musical styles, from traditional to contemporary. Recognized as an incubator of innovation, creativity, and excellence, the Colorado Symphony continually expands its reach through education, outreach, and programming. The Colorado Symphony partners with the state’s leading musical artists, cultural organizations, corporations, foundations, sports teams, and individuals to expose diverse audiences to the transformative power of music. To learn more, visit coloradosymphony.org.

