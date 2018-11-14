Remer Offers Trendy Illuminated Led Mirror Collection To Elevate Living Standard

Remer is a pioneer company to offer LED light mirrors with in-built Bluetooth services. Remer proudly announces their brand-new& innovative Led Mirror services on 23rd October 2018 to meet the practical needs of the local market. Many of gadget-lovers have heard about Bluetooth but has anyone thought of integrating Bluetooth speakers in a bathroom mirrors? Surprised? Remer announces Lighted Bathroom Wall Mirror with in-built Bluetooth services.

Illuminated LED Mirrors come up as a packet of perks that add glamour into every user’s world. It is versatile for landscape and portrait installation with two lighting settings and demister functionality. Although, lighting is an important part to make your bathroom look ravishing. And a softly illuminated bathroom mirror is the best way to add the feeling of space to bathrooms. Bathroom mirrors with lights ensure you can use a mirror for various purposes rather than only for a decoration purpose or like a showpiece.

Mostly, people spend their grooming time in the bathroom to perform different tasks like doing your hair or to put on makeup but poorly lit mirror will never give a perfect reflection. Why should you choose Bathroom Mirror With Lights? Well, among an array of benefits, few from them are highlighted here.

First of all, it delivers the best look to your bathroom interior. It offers a complete amount of light with an impressive look.

LED lights are a perfect replacement of incandescent bulbs which use less energy and give a long-lasting impression.

They add a sense of drama as it creates a dramatic effect for those who enter the bathroom for the first time.

Remer is an Australia based company that specialises in designing & manufacturing illuminated mirror with the latest technology. They are ruling as an illuminated Led Mirror service provider since 2004 even in UK and Germany. Their main goal is to provide quality services and products that exceed the client’s expectation. All the lighted mirrors compliant with Australian SAA standards which are certified by JAS-ANZ. Personal grooming becomes easy with illumination from the mirror without affecting your eyes. Also, Remer offers shaving cabinet that can be the ideal combination of ultramodern design and comfort. They also deliver custom-made services and create sharp products to maintain features & functionality.

