Watches and Clocks Market Overview, Growth, Demand and Forecast Report By 2025

14th November 2018 – Global Watches and Clocks Market is expected to grow at a steady rate in upcoming years. Switzerland leads watch segments with a comfortable margin but India and Japan are countries to look out for as market leaders. Dispatch of watches and clocks in U.S dropped to drastically in 2009 and correspondingly the year before due to a worldwide recession and with cost of materials tending to increase over previous year the market has been observing a free fall.

Employment also successively dropped with numbers dwindling rapidly. The smart watches industry has albeit risen catching up with latest trends and innovations such as health wizards that help people cope up with fitness that keeps health under control. Segmentation of watches and clocks market by product type includes sport watches, luxury watches, diamond watches, alarm clock and wall clocks.

By application, segmentation includes display time, adornment, collection and other. By regions, segmentation includes North America, Europe, China, Japan, SE Asia and India. Growth in watches will over the next years be attributed to luxury watches making a strong comeback driving sales, desire to own exquisite and elegant models and thriving demand from markets in developing market economies such as Asia- pacific.

IoT has penetrated watches industry and wearables are the terms given to them. They have a record of your body metabolism to the last detail such as pulse rate, heartbeat, number of steps taken/second and many companies have joined the bandwagon to manufacture these digital marvels. Companies involved in the manufacture include fitbit— activity trackers, the company is based out of California and is wireless enabled. The variants include fitbit-Blaze.

Apple, Reliance, Fossil, Samsung Gear and DZ09 found only on e-bay are activity trackers cum smart watches.. Well-smart watches are here and traditional watches are not to be written off still and companies have their hands full but eventually their luck may run out. Theyare priced evenly and may even better analogue dials where Rolex, Longinnes, Chophards, rule and cost somewhere between 30000 and 50000. Smart watches are attractive, ornamented dials powered by lithium battery are some of the attractive features.

Online sites are the best places to latch on to one and deals and coupons add to money savings. Online sites give an amazing selection of brands and smart watches are a value addition to existing line. The key players in clocks and watches industry include Acurite, SDI Technologies, SanGean, Westclox Clocks, Sonic Alert, Lacrosse Technology, Sony, Emerson Radio Corporation, Bulgari, Casio Computer Company Ltd., Chophard and Citizen Holdings,O. Ltd., Swatch and Rolex.

