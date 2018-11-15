Anderson Zaks continues growth with new appointments and a new partner channel in readiness for PIN on Glass and PIN on Mobile solutions

Focus on channel sales and next generation mobile payment solutions mark continued expansion at Anderson Zaks

London, UK, November 15, 2018 – Anderson Zaks, a leading omni-channel Payment Service Provider (PSP) based in the UK, has announced a new focus on its partner channel, with several new partners signed in recent months. The company is undergoing an expansion across the board with new appointments in its sales, marketing, development, quality assurance and support teams as it broadens its product and service offering in light of payments industry deregulation associated with the second Payment Services Directive (PSD2).

Jack McIver, has joined Anderson Zaks as Sales Manager. With a history of working in the information technology and services industry, Jack has a range of experience across Payments, Point of Sale (POS) Systems, Sales Management, Business Development and Payment Card Processing. A strong sales professional, Jack has a BA in Business Management/Commerce from Oxford Brookes University/Curtin University. Before joining Anderson Zaks Jack held a variety of sales and business development roles at Retail Merchant Services.

On joining Anderson Zaks, Jack stated; “With the huge rate of change in the payment industry, these are very exciting times. As an independent payment service provider Anderson Zaks is developing its dynamic portfolio of solutions ready for the next generation of payments. This is a great opportunity for me help Anderson Zaks increase its market penetration with a range of innovative new products.”

Iain High, CEO at Anderson Zaks commented; “As well as new products to announce later this year, we are also actively recruiting new partners to help us to sell into this vibrant and fast changing market.”

Anderson Zaks recently announced its collaboration with Bluefin for its PCI-validated P2PE solutions that devalue credit card and debit data with immediate encryption upon swipe or dip in the PCI-approved point of entry device, preventing clear-text cardholder data from being accessible in the event of a data breach.

Anderson Zaks provides a global, integrated payment processing environment for retailers and merchants through the company’s RedCard Payment Gateway, which includes EPOS, Payment Page, Virtual Terminal, UPT and Cloud processing. The company serves over 15,000 sites and provides seamless integration between the merchants and Payment applications, supporting all UK and Irish acquirers as well as many from across continental Europe.

Press Contact:

Andreina West

PR Artistry

Chiltern House 45 Station Road Henley-on-Thames OXON RG9 1AT

+44 1491 845553

andreina@pra-ltd.co.uk

https://www.andersonzaks.com/