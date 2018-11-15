Exide Life Insurance promotes ‘Helmet Saves Children Week’ starting 14th November as a week of observance of their right to road safety

3 out of 4 children have been observed riding without helmets finds a survey held by Exide Life insurance.

Company to run weeklong awareness programme emphasising on the message of helmets and safety for children this year.

Bengaluru, November 14, 2018: Observing a safety awareness week labelled Helmet Saves Children Week from 14th – 20th November, Exide Life Insurance aims to highlight the urgent need to address the safety of children pillion riders. Coinciding with Children’s Day, a catchy rap song video, ‘The Voice of Children’, was launched by the company on their social media channels today, marking the start of the campaign.

In India, Helmet is still not viewed as a necessity while riding a two-wheeler. In 2017, about 98 two-wheeler riders died daily on Indian roads for not wearing helmets according to a recent Road Accident Report.

Helmet Saves, a robust CSR campaign was launched by Exide Life Insurance in 2017 to create awareness on the importance of wearing a helmet while riding a two-wheeler. As a part of the campaign last year, a survey was conducted on the helmet wearing habits among riders. The trends revealed were startling – nearly 50% of parents would allow their children to ride a motorcycle helmetless, and 75% see such child pillions riding unprotected at least once a day1.

The alarming trend of children not wearing helmets despite being one of the most vulnerable sections of the society, spurred the company into expanding its focus this year to Child safety. The flash-mob style rap-video, The Voice of Children, conveys a strong message while keeping the audience entertained. The song, produced in Hinglish (English along with Hindi) aims to not only capture the attention of the adults but also educates children on the importance of being protected.

Mr. Mohit Goel, Director – Marketing and Direct Channel, Exide Life Insurance said “Our Helmet Saves Survey 2017 elicited unique insights into Indian perception on helmets and brought to the fore the vulnerability faced by children while riding pillion without a helmet. As per recent UN Motorcycle Helmet Study, wearing an appropriate helmet improves the chances of survival by 42% and helps avoid 69% of injuries to riders. We realised that there isn’t enough communication around this subject. Which is why we decided to launch an awareness drive under the banner of “Helmet Saves Children”. We have kickstarted the drive today on the occasion of Children’s Day by releasing a very unique musical video, featuring children using an unusual route to communicate the key message. This will be supported by on ground engagements with schools and roadshows at key heavy traffic areas.”

Through its CSR Initiative Helmet Saves, Exide Life Insurance remains committed towards spreading awareness on helmet safety through continuous engagement by reaching as many Indians as possible.

About Exide Life Insurance Company Limited:

Exide Life Insurance Company Limited, an established and profitable life insurance company, commenced operations in 2001-02 and is headquartered in Bengaluru. The company is 100% owned by Exide Industries Limited. The company serves over 15 lakh customers and manages assets of over INR 12,500 Crores. During the financial year 2017-18, the company achieved Total Premium Income of over INR 2,532 crores and delivered INR 60 crores in Profits (PBT).

Exide Life Insurance distributes its products through multi-channels viz. Agency, Bancassurance, Corporate Agency & Broking as well as Direct Channels. The Agency channel comprises of 40,000+ advisors who are attached to over 200 company offices across the country. The company also offers group life insurance solutions.

The company is focused on providing long-term protection and savings solution plans and has a strong traditional product portfolio with a consistent bonus track record. The company has ISO 9001:2008 quality certification for all Customer Service processes and the ISO/IEC 27001:2013 for information security management.