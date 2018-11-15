Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market Analysis & Trends 2018-2025 – Growth/Investment Opportunities

15th November 2018 – Global Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market is segmented on the basis of product type, application and geography. Nitric oxide is a chemical compound in gas. It is occasionally used to treat infants with severe breathing problems connected with narrow blood vessels in the lungs. It works by relaxing smooth muscle for widening (dilating) blood vessels, especially in the lungs. Nitric oxide is generally used together in ventilator (breathing machine) for treating respiratory failure in premature babies.

Inhaled nitric oxide (iNO) comes across as a pulmonary vasodilator to play a key role in regulation of vascular muscle tone. It is used for treating hypoxemic respiratory failure in a new-born baby. Inhaled nitric oxide (iNO) enhances oxygenation and reduces the collective outcome of death or requirement of extracorporeal membrane oxygenation in infants ≥ 35 weeks gestational age at birth. Its role in controlling preterm infants < 35 weeks gestational age is yet to be recognized.

Inhaled nitric oxide (iNO) is safe when administered in tertiary care settings using stern protocols. Regulating vascular muscle tone nitric oxide (NO) plays an important role. The intake of (iNO) inhaled nitric oxide has proven to be a new form of treatment for newborn baby suffering from hypoxemic respiratory failure characterized by persistent high pulmonary vascular pressure and resultant right-to-left shunting of blood through the foramen oval, ductus arteriosus and intrapulmonary channels.

Inhaled nitric oxide (iNO) therapy initiated and supervised by experienced physicians at tertiary neonatal intensive care units (NICUs) with advanced modes of ventilator and multi-specialist support with ECMO. Continuous inhaled nitric oxide (iNO) therapy is provided during transport to level 3 NICU centres. Delivery systems provide a constant source of iNO gas and used with conventional, high-frequency oscillatory or high-frequency jet ventilation.

Based on product type, inhaled nitric oxide market is classified as 99.92% purity, 99.99% purity and so on. Based on application, inhaled nitric oxide market is classified as hospital, healthcare centers, ARDS, PPHN and other diseases. Based on geography, inhaled nitric oxide market is classified as Middle East & Africa, Latin America, Asia Pacific, North America and Europe. The key players of inhaled nitric oxide market Praxair, INOMAX, EKU Elektronik, DATEX-OHMEDA, International Biomedical, Mallinckrodt, Air Liquide and Novoteris.

Market Segment:

Global Inhaled Nitric Oxide market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Mallinckrodt

Company two

Air Liquide

Novoteris

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

99.92% Purity

99.99% Purity

Other

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

ARDS

PPHN

Other Diseases

