Superheaters Market to Penetrate Untapped Regions During 2017 – 2025

Superheaters Market: Introduction

Superheaters are devices that are used to convert wet steam into superheated or dry steam. These machines are found in the application of electricity generation using steam turbines and in the process of steam reforming where hydrocarbon fuels are burnt to obtain hydrogen, carbon monoxide and other useful products.Superheater is basically an assemblage of bent pipes called as superheater coils, firebox, exchange valves, flue gas exhaust and boiler/evaporator drum. The fuel is burnt in the firebox situated under the superheater coils. The steam from the boiler/evaporator drum is passed through the open valve into the superheater tubes, where the heat from firebox converts the wet steam into superheated/dry steam. This dry steam is them passed to turbines that spin to produce electricity.

Superheaters are available in various formats. The two main types of superheaters are radiant superheater and convection superheater. Radiant superheater is placed directly into the combustion chamber, while the convection type is placed in between the hot flue gases. Superheaters are necessary assets for power plants and for the applications, where high pressure dry steam is required to convert mechanical energy into electricity. There is no alternate products for superheaters in the market however, there are a few cases where the superheater tubes burst out due to high pressure or prolonged heating. There is a need for improvisation that can ascertain leaks and accidents during operation.

Superheaters Market: Dynamics

The prime driver for the superheater market is the boiler & power plants, where the application of superheated steam is of utmost importance. As the power generation has more than 60% share of the total sources of power generation in the world, the usage of superheaters is certainly high. The lifecycle of a typical superheater depends on its usage and varies from 6 years to more than 25 years. However, it is advised to have the superheater tubes inspected after every 100,000th operational hour or after 6 years of installation, whichever is earlier. This calls to a descent replacement rate. The new trend seen in the superheaters market is encouragement from the government bodies to produce more energy units by establishing new plants. This is certainly going to benefit the market in the coming future.

The abovementioned factors have resulted into better establishment of superheaters market due to rising demand from the world’s most reliable energy production sectors. The end users are looking for better and more reliable superheating solutions, which can ensure better superheated steam and safety. Initial and maintenance cost of superheaters is a hindrance for the market. Although price is a constraint, providing enhanced quality and using sensors to detect leakage or fatigue can prove out to be an opportunity for the existing and new players. Yet, the other barrier is restriction from certain environmental bodies on burning of fossil fuels to generate electricity as it causes various forms of pollutions including air, water and soil pollution. Although the concerns are legible, the market is expected to sustain until a better alternative is introduced in the market.

Superheaters Market: Regional Outlook

The world’s top electricity producers are situated in APAC, Europe and NA. China tops the list followed by the U.S. and India. This scenario clearly shows that the global superheater market is concentrated in the said regions. India is showing significant growth in the power industry and has introduced various attractive schemes, such as 100% FDI in the power sector. The same trend is being seen in other developing countries in the MEA and LA. Generally, APAC is the best marketplace for superheater manufacturers.

Superheaters Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key participants in the superheaters market are:National Boiler Service,Chromalox, Inc.,Optimus Industries, LLC.,Birwelco Ltd,Alfa Laval Inc.,Sussman Electric Boilers,VPI Acquisition Company LLC,Uchino Co.,Ltd,Maarky Thermal Systems Inc.,Sandvik AB