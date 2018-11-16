New Research Report On: Flavored Water Market to Rear Excessive Growth During 2018-2025

November 16, 2018: Global Flavored Water Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming years as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Flavored water its termed as a low- or zero-calorie water containing minerals and vitamins that help to hydrate body. These waters are great alternative to pop or juice and are easy to make, healthy, and are refreshing. It has low calorie content and are healthier than soft drinks.

Rising occurrence of health-related issues among customers like diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular diseases has influenced customers to consume flavored water rather than artificial carbonated drinks and rising demand for flavored water from geriatric populace are documented as major factors of Flavored Water Market that are estimated to enhance the growth in the years to come. Flavored Water Market is segmented based on product type, flavor type, distribution channel, and region.

Sparkling flavored water and still flavored water are the product types that could be explored in Flavored Water in the forecast period. The still flavored water sector accounted for the significant market share of Flavored Water and is estimated to continue its dominance in the coming years. This may be because of its neutral nature and is non-carbonated attracting huge number of customers.

There are several flavors available in flavored water like raspberry, infusion, orange, grape fruit, lemon, watermelon, and others that could be explored in the forecast period. The market may be categorized based on distribution channels like online retailers, hypermarkets and supermarkets, convenience stores, independent retailers, and others that could be explored in the forecast period.

Flavored Water Market is segmented geographically into Americas (North America, South America, and Latin America), Europe (Eastern Europe, Western Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, New Zealand, and Australia), Latin America (Mexico, Argentina, and Brazil), Middle East (UAE, Saudi, and Qatar) and Africa (South Africa).

Globally, North America accounted for the substantial market share of Flavored Water and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. The reason behind the overall market growth could be presence of key manufacturers in the region, growing occurrence of obesity and related health issues and increasing health consciousness, high demand for flavored water containing natural flavors, minerals, and vitamins, and rising demand from customers across region. The United States is a major consumer of Flavored Water in this region.

Instead, Europe and the Asia Pacific are also estimated to have a positive influence on the future growth. Europe is the second largest region with significant market share. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at fastest pace with the highest CAGR in the foremost period. The developing countries like India and China are the major consumers of Flavored Water in this region.

The key players of Flavored Water Market are PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, Nestlé, Hint, Sunny Delight Beverages, Ayala, New York Spring Water, DR PEPPER SNAPPLE GROUP, AQUAFINA, B’lue, Volvic, and Kraft Heinz. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amongst fierce competition. As companies all over the world have to believe that alliance with a market would permit them proportional market existence and authority to declare the leadership position.

