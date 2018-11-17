Breast Cancer Survivor/Founder and Patient Advocacy Starts a Nonprofit Organization In Order To Give Back To The Cancer Community

The smallest of deeds can make the largest impact in the life of a cancer patient. An act of kindness does not go unnoticed or taken for granted. Saving Pennies 4 A Cure is in the business of changing and shaping lives. The work they do is aimed at providing a holistic approach to solving some of today’s society biggest health challenges.

Many people have never heard of triple negative breast cancer (TNBC), and Sharon Rivera-Sanchez was one of them, until she was diagnosed with it. TNBC is a type of breast cancer that does not have any of the three most common receptors that fuel breast cancer growth, making it difficult to treat because the tumor can’t be directly targeted.

Rivera-Sanchez underwent surgery and completed her chemo and radiation early this year, but it took a toll on her body.”I definitely had days that I didn’t want to fight,” she said. Rivera-Sanchez’s fight is far from over. TNBC has the highest recurrence and lowest survival rates of all the breast cancer subtypes, according to the Pink Lotus Foundation. Now Rivera-Sanchez is taking part in a study conducted by the same foundation. It’s researching a way to detect recurrences sooner, by a simple blood test.

The mission of Saving Pennies 4 A Cure is to ease the financial burden of obtaining necessary care items for cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy by providing custom care packages that includes items intended to make treatment easier and education on the side effects of treatment. In addition, resources about the importance of self care and self-advocacy are emphasized.

They are so thankful for the many people who have reached out to them over the years wanting to help out in any way possible. Without the selflessness and generosity of the community, so much would go undone and so many patients would do without.

Saving Pennies 4 A Cure gives customize basket full of items that you need doing chemo therapy at zero cost to the patients. In addition they do several Fun events to get the patients out. You will learn the many ways you can support through volunteering for a variety of events, sharing your natural gifts with others, or making tax-deductible donations.

They have several opportunities for individuals just like you to become involved or show continued support for our mission to assist local cancer patients and their families while on one of life’s most difficult journeys. Great things are done by a series of small things brought together. Every penny counts towards saving a life from cancer. An Apple A Day Keeps The Doctor Away. A Penny A Day Could Keep Cancer Away for Life. This cause asks for people to do their part in stopping something that effects everyone’s lives. Every Penny Counts.

