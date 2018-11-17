CalTrend Now Offers Mossy Oak® Camouflage Seat Covers

Santa Ana, CA – CalTrend has recently added new Mossy Oak® seat covers to their growing list of custom camouflage seat cover options. Car, truck, SUV and Jeep owners can now improve their vehicle interior with this trending design. A stylish pattern, Mossy Oak® is boasts nature-based camouflage patterns that are popular among hunters, fisherman and other outdoorsman, as well as drivers who simply prefer the pattern in general.

100% Made in the USA, CalTrend Mossy Oak® custom seat covers created with state-of-the-art computer-aided pattern and fabrication systems to ensure they are a perfect fit, and are available for cars, trucks, SUVs, and Jeeps too. These seat covers provide unmatched protection from abrasion , harmful spills, moisture and UV rays to maintain your vehicle interior’s quality, appearance and as well as its overall value.

Mossy Oak® seat covers are popular among outdoor enthusiasts as it allows them to customize their vehicle interior in line with their lifestyle. Patterns include a number of outdoor-based styles, including various camouflage designs. Founded by Toxey Haas in 1986, Mossy Oak has become a popular clothing line as well (Mossy Oak Apparel Company). Popular Mossy Oak® patterns include Overwatch, Bottomland, Obsession, Break-up Country, Mountain Country and Eclipse.

The addition of Mossy Oak® seat covers is in line with CalTrend’s recent shift towards a higher focus on camouflage-patterned seat covers. Other recently-added outdoor-themed seat covers include TrueTimber, another popular pattern among hunters and sportsman. Sporting a different pattern of camouflage, they cater to a slightly different taste than Mossy Oak®. Founded Rusty Sellars (CEO), TrueTimber is known for camouflage design including apparel wholesale and manufacturing, hydrographic film production and textile printing.

The addition of these two patterns helps round out CalTrend’s lineup of seat covers by adding more outdoor-style options in addition to their existing hunter and tactical themed camouflage seat covers, all of which are becoming more popular among car and truck owners.

CalTrend is located in Santa Ana, CA. All seat covers are 100% Made in the USA and ship for free and in 5-7 days. Popular fabrics include neoprene, neosupreme, Hawaiian, camouflage, leather, and faux leather. CalTrend seat covers are made custom fit to specific vehicles, making for easy installation that require no tools. CalTrend has been providing top-quality seat covers for years. The company continues to release its new collection of covers for 2018 car models. Each piece is stylish, durable, and offers effective protection to upholstery.