Dr. Sheldon Marks Authors Definitive Medical Textbook on Vasectomy Reversal

Springer Publishing Releases First Comprehensive Medical Guide Written by Leading Specialist in Male Reproductive Restoration.

Tucson, AZ, USA — Dr. Sheldon H.F. Marks, founder of the International Center for Vasectomy Reversal (ICVR), has just released a new medical textbook that promises to be the foremost medical reference for vasectomy reversal. Published by Springer, “Vasectomy Reversal: Manual of Vasovasostomy and Vasoepididymostomy” is the first medical textbook to provide a comprehensive, start-to-finish manual of vasectomy reversal for physicians interested in learning the procedure.

Dr. Marks has been performing vasectomy reversals for 35 years and his clinic, the International Center for Vasectomy Reversal (ICVR), reports up to a 99.5 percent success rate. The procedure has been successfully performed on thousands of men, no matter how much time has passed since their original vasectomy. Dr. Marks is one of the few urologists with a practice dedicated to vasectomy reversal, and in his new “Vasectomy Reversal” textbook he provides detailed instructions, including master’s techniques, tips and tricks, and protocols for handling various complications. Dr. Marks’ textbook is expected to become the definitive resource on vasectomy reversal and will be used by universities and teaching hospitals around the world.

More than 50 million men worldwide have had a vasectomy, and each year about 50,000 males in the U.S. undergo the procedure. However, life circumstances change and many men regret their decision when they lose a child, remarry, or simply realize they want to have their own children. While the vasectomy procedure itself is simple and routine, reversing the procedure requires microsurgery to reconnect the necessary tubes and there are few urologists in the country who can perform the procedure.

“A microsurgical vasectomy reversal remains the most cost-effective approach for any couple to have their own children following a vasectomy, offering unlimited attempts at natural conception. Drawing from decades of experience performing successful vasectomy reversals, I have captured what I have learned in this new medical textbook, offering step-by-step instruction, including detailed discussions of various treatment options before, during, and after the procedure. This is the same material I have been sharing with colleagues in courses and lectures, gathered in a single volume.”

Dr. Marks is a recognized expert in urological microsurgical procedures and has developed several courses on vasectomy reversal. At a recent international meeting of the American Society of Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) Dr. Marks led a roundtable on vas to epididymal bypass surgery, as well as a Special Masters symposium about advanced tips and techniques for vas-to-vas connections, vas-to-epididymal bypass and redo salvage reversal. He also is the author of the ASRM andrology certification module on vasectomy reversals and has taught a post-graduate course on vasectomy reversals for more than 12 years.

“Vasectomy Reversal: Manual of Vasovasostomy and Vasoepididymostomy” is available from Springer publishing (http://www.springer.com) in either hardcopy or electronic book form. For more information, visit http://www.springer.com/us/book/9783030004545.

About Dr. Sheldon H.F. Marks

Dr. Sheldon Marks is an internationally recognized microsurgical specialist and has been performing vasectomy reversals since 1983. He is the founder of the International Center for Vasectomy Reversal, which has treated patients from all 50 states and more than 80 countries. Dr. Marks also is the inventor of the Marks Vas Cutting Forceps as well as a regular contributor to WebMD. He also is an Associate Clinical Professor in the Division of Urology at the University of Arizona College of Medicine and Adjunct Assistant Professor in the Department of Urology, Tufts University School of Medicine, New England Medical Center in Boston. Dr. Marks practices what he believes is the lost art of caring for the unique needs of each patient as part of the “dads again” family.

For more information, visit http://www.dadsagain.com.