Bhavpreet Soni; A Boy Who Overcame Depression and Went On To Be A Successful Motivational Blogger

India (November 19, 2018) – Bhavpreet Soni is a successful motivational blogger and has many popular, as well as high SEO ranked blogs over the internet. He has his own website and earns a good amount of money solely from his blogging career. He is a motivational blogger who helps people with depression and anxiety issues. He also writes blogs about business analysis and management which help many businessmen and entrepreneurs. Bhavpreet also helps young people learn the aspects of blogging and teaches them the ways to earn money and make blogging a full time career. He encourages the younger generation to take up blogging as this is the career that saved him from depression and failure.

Bhavpreet Soni has not always been the way we see him today. He was an introvert during his school days, and that yielded hardly any friends for him. He also suffered heartbreak from an infatuation over a girl in his 11th standard. These events made him realize that he needs to work hard in his life and become an inspiration. After that, he started to study and concentrate entirely on his career. After his 12th standard, he tried out many courses in search of his passion but couldn’t find it in any. He tried CA, Civil Services and many more. He even started 11 different businesses with his friends, but he failed every time.

As a result, he went into depression, and he was considered a failure by his family and friends. Bhavpreet, however, hadn’t given up on himself. He started watching motivational videos and began writing blogs. He got a little bit of recognition, and he also liked this field of work. He then decided to take up blogging as a full-time career. He tried to take online courses to learn blogging but couldn’t because of the lack of money and hence he started learning through all the free online resources available to him. Today, he has his own website which was launched with a loan that he took from his friends. This website has made him a famous blogger. He is the source of motivation for a vast number of people worldwide and is earning about INR 2.5 lakhs per month.

About Bhavpreet Soni:

