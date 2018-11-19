Cloud IAM Market worth 3,424.5 Million USD by 2020

The report “Cloud IAM Market by Components (Access Management, User Provisioning, Directory Services, Single Sign – On, Password Management, Audit, Governance & Compliance Management) – Forecast and Analysis to 2020”, defines the segments of cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM) market into various segments with an in-depth analysis and market forecast. The global cloud IAM market is expected to grow from USD 1,089.3 Million in 2015 to USD 3,424.5 Million in 2020 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 25.7% from 2015 to 2020.

The global market research report covers the complete IAM market categorized into following submarkets:

By Type:

• Access Management

• User provisioning

• Single Sign-On (SSO)

• Directories

• Password Management

• Audit governance and Compliance Management

By End User:

• SMB

• Enterprises

By Vertical:

• BFSI

• Telecom & IT

• Energy, Oil, and Gas

• Public Sector And Utilities

• Healthcare

• Manufacturing

• Education

• Retail

• Others

By Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific (APAC)

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

• Latin America

In recent years, regulatory requirements have added complexity, increased external scrutiny of access management processes. Due to the increasing severity of new security threats to the intellectual property (IP) of companies across various industry sectors, businesses have begun recognizing IAM to be a business problem. Cloud IAM is set to redefine the traditional IT security landscape by blending IAM solutions with cloud technology. Though the cloud IAM market is in introduction stage, but it’s expected to show tremendous growth and gain maximum market share of on-premise IAM solutions in IAM landscape.

Ask for PDF Brochure: http://bit.ly/2ORH8k0

This research report also identifies the factors driving this market, restraints, challenges, and opportunities impacting it in long run, along with the future roadmaps. The report also emphasizes on key adoption trends, evolution of cloud IAM, future opportunities, and business cases in the rising market. The adoption of cloud IAM is expansively increasing, as major vendors are aggressively investing and rigorously working toward building cost effective platforms, suite and solutions, in an effort to reduce the overall cost incurred by end-users in managing the increasing number of identities and provisioning of users and devices. The cloud IAM vendors help the organization in providing a centralized management of intellectual property such as user and device identities, provisioning and access management. Cloud IAM also facilitates organizations to provide single password to login to enterprise wide applications and systems on which user or a device is provisioned to log in.

The cloud IAM market is segmented by components: access management, user provisioning, directory services, single sign-on, password management and audit, governance and compliance management. Further, the report has also been segmented by end user: small and medium businesses (SMBs) and enterprises; by verticals: BFSI, telecom and IT, energy, oil and gas, public sector and utilities, healthcare, education, manufacturing, retail and others; by region: North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Companies such as CA technologies, Okta, IBM, Oracle, HP, Dell, Sail Point, PingIdentity and others are some of the active key players in the market. Also large numbers of pre-existing IAM players can emerge in the market and intensify the competition in this market space. Such players can become complete solution and platform providers to compete against global players in this market. Thus, the bargaining power of consumers is moderate currently due to low customer concentration presently, so the vendors have to sell their solutions according to the demand of customer. But soon bargaining power is expected to be low as soon as the customer base will start including enterprises.

There are various assumptions that have been taken into consideration for the market forecast and analysis. Few of global assumptions include political, economic, social, technological and economic factors; for example, exchange rates are one of the economic factors, are expected to have a moderate rating of impact on this market. Therefore, dollar fluctuations are expected to not seriously affect the forecasts in the emerging APAC regions. The governance and compliance is the other factor which is expected to remain moderate for players to enter in this market.

Browse 71 tables and 40 figures spread through 128 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Cloud IAM Market by Components (Access Management, User Provisioning, Directory Services, Single Sign – On, Password Management, Audit, Governance & Compliance Management) – Forecast and Analysis to 2020”

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/cloud-iam-market-197292677.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on reports.

