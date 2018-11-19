Esoteric Recordings To Release BE-BOP DELUXE SUNBURST FINISH 3CD/1DVD Limited Edition Deluxe Boxed Set

Esoteric Recordings is proud to announce the release of a new re-mastered four disc deluxe expanded boxed set limited edition (comprising 3 CDs and a DVD) of SUNBURST FINISH the legendary 1976 album by BE-BOP DELUXE.

Recorded in the Autumn of 1975 at Abbey Road studios (with some sessions also taking place at AIR studios in London), SUNBURST FINISH was the third album by Be-Bop Deluxe and the first to feature the line-up of BILL NELSON (vocals, guitars, keyboards), CHARLIE TUMAHAI (bass, vocals), ANDY CLARK (keyboards) and SIMON FOX (drums). It was also the first BE-BOP DELUXE album to be co-produced by BILL NELSON and JOHN LECKIE. An album of immense musical inventiveness and creativity, SUNBURST FINISH was one of the finest albums of its era, a perfect cohesion of ten classic songs written by BILL NELSON (featuring his highly imaginative guitar playing) and a stylized and striking artwork package. Featuring such classic material as “Heavenly Homes”, “Crying to the Sky”, “Sleep that Burns”, “Life in the Air Age”, “Crystal Gazing” and “Blazing Apostles”, the album also spawned the hit single “Ships in the Night” and launched BE-BOP DELUXE as one of the major breakthrough acts of 1976.

This expanded reissue has been newly re-mastered from the original master tapes and features an additional 39 bonus tracks drawn from a stunning new 5.1 surround sound & stereo mixes from the original multi-track tapes by award winning engineer Stephen W. Tayler, previously unreleased out-takes from the album sessions, a BBC Radio “In Concert” performance from January 1976, a rare John Peel Show session from February 1976 (unavailable on CD for over twenty years), along with an unissued and previously unreleased 1976 Harvest Records promotional video for “Ships in the Night” and a session for BBC TV’s “Old Grey Whistle Test” show from January 1976.

Another highlight of this limited edition boxed set is the lavishly illustrated 68-page book with many previously unseen photographs and an essay of recollections by Bill Nelson. Additionally, the set includes a facsimile of the 1976 SUNBURST FINISH tour programme, postcards and a replica poster. This special deluxe limited edition boxed set of SUNBURST FINISH is a fitting tribute to a fine band, the creative vision of Bill Nelson and a wonderful album.

Released November 23, 2018.

DISC ONE:

SUNBURST FINISH

THE ORIGINAL STEREO MIX RE- MASTERED:

1. FAIR EXCHANGE

2. HEAVENLY HOMES

3. SHIPS IN THE NIGHT

4. CRYING TO THE SKY

5. SLEEP THAT BURNS

6. BEAUTY SECRETS

7. LIFE IN THE AIR AGE

8. LIKE AN OLD BLUES

9. CRYSTAL GAZING

10. BLAZING APOSTLES

BONUS TRACK

11. SHIPS IN THE NIGHT (SINGLE VERSION) A-SIDE OF SINGLE

DISC TWO:

SUNBURST FINISH

THE 2018 STEREO MIX:

1. FAIR EXCHANGE (NEW STEREO MIX)

2. HEAVENLY HOMES (NEW STEREO MIX)

3. SHIPS IN THE NIGHT (NEW STEREO MIX)

4. CRYING TO THE SKY (NEW STEREO MIX)

5. SLEEP THAT BURNS (NEW STEREO MIX)

6. BEAUTY SECRETS (NEW STEREO MIX)

7. LIFE IN THE AIR AGE (NEW STEREO MIX)

8. LIKE AN OLD BLUES (NEW STEREO MIX)

9. CRYSTAL GAZING (NEW STEREO MIX)

10. BLAZING APOSTLES (NEW STEREO MIX)

PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED BONUS TRACKS

11. SHIPS IN THE NIGHT (FIRST VERSION)

12. BEAUTY SECRETS (FIRST VERSION)

13. THE MYSTERY DEMO

14. CRYSTAL GAZING (ALTERNATE VOCAL VERSION)

15. CRYING TO THE SKY (FIRST VERSION)

16. SHIPS IN THE NIGHT (ALTERNATE VOCAL VERSION)

DISC THREE:

BBC RADIO RECORDINGS

1. LIFE IN THE AIR AGE (LIVE)

2. SISTER SEAGULL (LIVE)

3. SHIPS IN THE NIGHT (LIVE)

4. MAID IN HEAVEN (LIVE)

5. THIRD FLOOR HEAVEN (LIVE)

6. BLAZING APOSTLES (LIVE)

BBC RADIO ONE “IN CONCERT” 15TH JANUARY 1976

7. CRYING TO THE SKY (BBC JOHN PEEL SESSION)

8. PIECE OF MIND (BBC JOHN PEEL SESSION)

9. BLAZING APOSTLES (BBC JOHN PEEL SESSION)

BBC RADIO ONE “JOHN PEEL SHOW” SESSION 10th FEBRUARY 1976

DISC FOUR: DVD

SUNBURST FINISH

THE NEW 5.1 SURROUND SOUND MIX, NEW 96 KHZ / 24-BIT STEREO MIX AND 96 KHZ / 24-BIT ORIGINAL STEREO MIX

1. FAIR EXCHANGE (5.1 SURROUND MIX)

2. HEAVENLY HOMES (5.1 SURROUND MIX)

3. SHIPS IN THE NIGHT (5.1 SURROUND MIX)

4. CRYING TO THE SKY (5.1 SURROUND MIX)

5. SLEEP THAT BURNS (5.1 SURROUND MIX)

6. BEAUTY SECRETS (5.1 SURROUND MIX)

7. LIFE IN THE AIR AGE (5.1 SURROUND MIX)

8. LIKE AN OLD BLUES (5.1 SURROUND MIX)

9. CRYSTAL GAZING (5.1 SURROUND MIX)

10. BLAZING APOSTLES (5.1 SURROUND MIX)

BONUS VIDEO MATERIAL

1. SHIPS IN THE NIGHT (OLD GREY WHISTLE TEST)

2. FAIR EXCHANGE (OLD GREY WHISTLE TEST)

BBC TV “OLD GREY WHISTLE TEST” SESSION 13TH JANUARY 1976

3. SHIPS IN THE NIGHT (UNRELEASED PROMO VIDEO) 1976 HARVEST RECORDS UNISSUED PROMOTIONAL VIDEO

To pre-order BE-BOP DELUXE SUNBURST FINISH 3CD/1DVD Limited Edition Deluxe Boxed Set:

https://www.amazon.com/Sunburst-Finish-BE-BOP-DELUXE/dp/B07GRM8SQ7

Also Available As a 2CD Expanded & Remastered Edition

Bill Nelson’s official website: www.billnelson.com

