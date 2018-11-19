Get Affordable Dental Implants San Diego @ Mesadentalsd.com

If you are missing a single tooth, one implant and a crown can replace it. A dental implant replaces both the lost natural tooth and its root. Mesa Dental provides dental implants which are metal posts or frames that are surgically positioned into the jawbone beneath your gums. Once in place, they allow your dentist to mount replacement teeth onto them.

Dental Implants work in a significant manner to improve your dental health. Since affordable dental implants San Diego at Mesa Dental fuse to your jawbone, they provide stable support for artificial teeth. Crowns mounted to implants won’t slip or shift in your mouth — an especially important benefit when eating and speaking. This secure fit helps the as crowns placed over implants — feel more natural than conventional bridges or dentures.

One of the many happy Mesa Dental Patients says, “This place is great! My appt was for 9am, I got there right at 9 and the very friendly dentist came right out and took me to my room. He gave excellent information including what we would be doing, and walked me through the procedures.”

Dental veneers at Mesa Dental are the best choice to fix different types of problems such as broken or chipped teeth, discolored teeth, gaps between teeth, irregular, misaligned or unevenly shaped teeth and worn down teeth.

Mesa Dental Family & Cosmetic Dentistry considers two types of Dental Implants to be safe. They are:

• Endosteal implants — these are surgically implanted directly into the jawbone. Once the surrounding gum tissue has healed, a second surgery is needed to connect a post to the original implant. Finally, an artificial tooth (or teeth) is attached to the post-individually, or grouped on a bridge or denture.

• Subperiosteal implants — these consist of a metal frame that is fitted onto the jawbone just below the gum tissue. As the gums heal, the frame becomes fixed to the jawbone. Posts, which are attached to the frame, protrude through the gums. As with endosteal implants, artificial teeth are then mounted to the posts.

About Mesa Dental Family & Cosmetic Dentistry:

Helmed under the guidance of Dentist San Diego Dr. Arash Qadeer, Mesa Dental utilizes the most up-to-date image resolution technology, as well as other advanced techniques, to provide the very best services that cosmetic dentistry has to offer in this day and age.