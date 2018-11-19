As we all know, claw machine is a very simple arcade game device. But few people know his true origins.

If people really want to trace the source of claw machine, need to back to the early 20th Century. At that time, the steam shovel used in the excavation of the Panama Canal was fascinating. The first claw crane machine was invented by imitating the steam shovel, but it was no longer used to dig earth, but candies.

Early claw machines include Panama Digger, Erie Digger, and Miami Digger. With the development of technology, the claw machines not only start to use electricity, but also the prize inside have changed a lot. The owners of the claw machine no longer put candies in the claw machine, but cigars, lighters and noble jewelry. The owners also designed new pure gold cabinets to replace cheaper ones, and directly put lots of silver coins or coin rolls to attract more valued customers and gamblers. The claw machine is not regard as a simple amusement equipment, but a source of economic or luxury goods.

In the 1950s, new legislation was issued. This time direct the spearhead to the claw machine, which was listed as a gambling violation category. The government began to bulk up the claw machine. Only some claw machines in hotels or remote places survived. The claw machine also declined from the previous golden age.

But there are also people working tirelessly for the rebirth of the claw machine. An amusement owner named Lee moss gathered other recreation owners to lobby the government, hoping to redefine the claw machine as amusement equipment. It took two years to get the government’s compromise, and the compromise was accompanied by stringent regulations. The claw machine could not be automated by electricity, and its coin acceptor had to be removed. This almost cut off the possibility of making money for the claw machine.

In the 1980s, the claw machine began to gradually break away from the government’s restrictions, and began to slowly back to people’s vision. The claw machines occupied a very important position in these Pizza hut. Following spread to various industries, including several famous teams in NBA can increase club fans by the claw machine method that put medals and uniforms. And obtain more economic support by the advertisements on the claw machines.

In the 1990s, the fire boom of claw machine finally spread to Southeast Asia. The claw machines have been exported most in Japan and South Korea. Especially, the claw machines have become an essential part in people’s daily life in Japan.