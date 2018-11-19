Reception Management Software Market Size Projected to Rise Lucratively during 2028

Global Reception Management Software Market: Overview

Over the last decade, the methods of handling visitors at hospitals, schools and corporate areas are changing dramatically due to rapid technological evolution. Reception centers are now using reception management software to manage their visitors. Increasing focus on hospitality parameters such as reduced time for appointments, and educed queue waiting is a significant factor contributing to the increasing popularity of reception management software. The reception management software is increasingly deployed to avoid the possibilities of human errors and the wrong tracking of visitors.

The reception management software is used for the management of visitors efficiently and securely. The software helps reduce management cost, provides real-time analysis of the visitors present in the company and also helps in reducing the documentation related to visitors. The adoption of reception management software is also increasing due to the increased need for check-in privacy as visitors can receive their access codes, invitation and even acceptance forms by email.

Global Reception Management Software Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increasing need for workflow efficiency in managing customers at hotels, patients at hospitals and corporate visitors in offices is fuelling the demand for reception management software. Also, receptionists prefer the digitalized way of handling visitors at offices as they can maintain electronic records and can manage the visitors in less time as compared to the traditional paper pen-based method. Hospitals, hotels and corporate areas are increasingly preferring the automated process for visitor management such as kiosk based check-in. These factors are driving the demand for reception management software. In addition to this, the reception management software market is also driven by the fact that industries are becoming more service-centric and aim to offer services quickly to visitors. On the other hand, the low adoption rate of the reception management software in developing countries and security issues present significant challenges for the growth of the market.

Global Reception Management Software Market: Segmentation

The reception management software market can be segmented on the basis of end users, component, deployment and region.

Segmentations based on End Users

The reception management software market can be segmented on the basis of end users as banks, hotels, corporate areas, and others. End user segmentation is performed on the basis of the end user sectors using the reception management software for managing and maintaining visitor directories as well as maintaining a suitable workflow at end user locations. For example, management of customers arriving at hotels for meals with and without reservations, management of clients, employees and candidates for interview at the reception desk is performed using the reception management software. Hospitals are using reception management software for management of patient appointments as per doctor availability.

Segmentations based on Component

Based on the component, the reception management software market can be segmented into software and services. The segmentation is performed on the basis of components involved in maintaining the reception management software. The software segment includes the software implemented and the services segment includes maintenance services, consulting services, and others.

Segmentation based on Deployment

The reception management software market can segmented on the basis of the deployment model used as cloud deployment and on premise deployment.

