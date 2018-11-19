Visual Computing Market Analysis and In-depth Research on Market Dynamics, Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Forecast to 2025

November 19, 2018: Visual computing is a generic term for all computer science disciplines handling with images and 3D models, i.e. computer graphics, image processing, visualization, computer vision, virtual and augmented reality, video processing, but also includes aspects of pattern recognition, human computer interaction, machine learning and digital libraries.

The value chain of the visual computing market is from the broad and complex network. The entire chain is an inter-connection between various players related to the complete market, and the flow of technology and services.

In 2017, the global Visual Computing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Visual Computing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Visual Computing development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Nvidia

Intel

Advanced Micro Devices

ARM

Imagination Technologies

Matrox

Cubix

Softkinetic

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Interactive Whiteboard

Interactive Kiosk

Interactive Table

Interactive Video Wall

Monitor

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Gaming

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare

Automotive

Manufacturing

Defense and Intelligence

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Visual Computing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Interactive Whiteboard

1.4.3 Interactive Kiosk

1.4.4 Interactive Table

1.4.5 Interactive Video Wall

1.4.6 Monitor

1.4.7 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Visual Computing Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Gaming

1.5.3 Media and Entertainment

1.5.4 Healthcare

1.5.5 Automotive

1.5.6 Manufacturing

1.5.7 Defense and Intelligence

1.5.8 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Visual Computing Market Size

2.2 Visual Computing Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Visual Computing Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Visual Computing Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

