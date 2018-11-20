Cloud To Reduce Payroll Operations Expenditure

Payroll and bookkeeping services are increasingly moving their business operations to the cloud to reduce their operational expenditures. It eliminates the need for installing and updating programs and reduces investments on hardware and server equipment. It also integrates with banking and accounting software, thereby saving time and costs and ensuring the safety and security of the data.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY VALUED THE GLOBAL PAYROLL & BOOKKEEPING SERVICES MARKET AT $289 BILLION IN 2017

North America was the largest geographic region in the market, accounting for more than two-fifth of the global market. The USA was the largest country accounting for one-third of the global payroll & bookkeeping services market.

Read report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/payroll-and-bookkeeping-services-global-market-report-2018

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, data security saw a growth due to the high functionality in online by smartphones and tablets. Companies are using data security protocols for their payroll services and ensuring the data to be encrypted. For instance, AICPA survey found half of institute members using cloud-based accounting services.

Sample report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=431&type=smp

Intuit was the largest player in the payroll & bookkeeping services market, with revenues of $428 million in 2016. Intuit’s growth strategy aims at building connections between customers and products. For example, TurboTax customers can obtain a credit score for personal finance offering.

The payroll services market comprises establishments that collect information on hours worked, pay rates, deductions and other payroll-related data from their clients to generate paychecks, payroll reports, and tax filings. These establishments may use data processing and tabulating techniques as part of providing their services.

Payroll & Bookkeeping Services Global Market Report 2018 is a detailed report giving a unique insight into this market. The report is priced at $4000 for an individual user. To use across your office, the price is $6000 and $8000 if you wish to use across a multinational company.

About The Business Research Company

Visit TheBusinessResearchCompany.com, mail info@tbrc.info or call +447443439350 or +918897263534 or +919160996838 for more information on this and many other titles.

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence company, which excels in company, market and consumer research.

It has research professionals at its offices in the UK, India and the US as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, chemicals and technology.

The Business Research Company’s management has more than 20 years of varied business research experience. They have delivered hundreds of research projects to the senior management of some of the world’s largest organizations.

Contact Information.

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info