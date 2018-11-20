DHFL Pramerica Life Insurance announces the opening of Application Process for the 9th Annual ‘Pramerica Spirit of Community Awards’

Gurugram, November 20, 2018: The search for school students who have made a positive difference to society through volunteer community service is now open. DHFL Pramerica Life Insurance Company Limited has announced the opening of the application process for the 2019 edition of Pramerica Spirit of Community Awards (SOCA) programme in India.

SOCA is an extension of ‘The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards,’ the largest youth recognition programme in the United States, conducted by Prudential Financial, Inc. (PFI) for last 23 years. The programme identifies and recognizes school students for their remarkable volunteer community service. The gala award ceremony will be held at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in Washington, D.C.

Introduced in India in 2010, Pramerica Spirit of Community Awards (SOCA) is an extension of ‘The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, USA. Over the last 8 years more than 30,000 students have participated in this initiative by sending in their applications and of them, around 700 students have been recognized for their volunteer service efforts.

Announcing the launch of the 2019 ‘Pramerica Spirit of Community Awards’ programme in India, Mr. Anoop Pabby, Managing Director & CEO, DHFL Pramerica Insurance Co. Ltd. said, “The Pramerica Spirit of Community Awards is an annual nationwide search to identify and recognize school students whose volunteer community service have made a difference to the society. I am happy to inform that the application window for the individual and group category for students in classes VI-XII is now open. By nominating yourself you will get a chance to represent India in Washington DC during the grand finale. So if you have made a difference to the society, here is the chance to narrate your story to the world because your change can make a change in the society.”

Olympic medalist and former World No.1 badminton player Saina Nehwal is the programme ambassador for SOCA. Saina has been associated with SOCA for last two years and her involvement has inspired students to become the change agents for a better tomorrow.

“Saina Nehwal continues to be our programme Ambassador for this year. She is an inspiration for youngsters, who view her as a perfect role model for achieving laurels for the nation through her perseverance and athletic spirit. Her presence will help in motivating the students further to participate in SOCA. ” added Mr. Pabby

Talking about her role as the 2019 SOCA Programme Ambassador, Ms. Saina Nehwal said, “It is a great honour for me to be associated with the Pramerica Spirit of Community Awards since 2016. I am overwhelmed to see such great projects by school children who in their capacities are trying their best to create positive change in society. I believe that every child has the potential to be a change agent. All they need is motivation and a push in the right direction. Despite their packed academic schedules, these young children have shown a high degree of intelligence, kindness, generosity, and above all the indomitable selfless spirit by contributing towards their respective communities.”

The top two winners in the individual category will receive medallions, a cash prize of Rs 50,000/- each and a return trip to Washington DC in May 2019. In the group category too, the participants of the winning team will receive medallions and a cash prize of Rs. 50,000/- to be shared amongst them. All participating schools will receive Certificates of Participation and the school principals of the Individual and Group category runner ups will receive Certificates of Merit for their schools.

In the year 2018, Banupriya S., a class VIII student of P.U.M.School (SSA), Kalachery West, Thiruvarur, Tamil Nadu and Ishita Mangla, a class XI student of Delhi Public School, R.K Puram, New Delhi were recognised as the winners in the Individual Category.

The application forms for SOCA can be filled online or downloaded from www.spiritofcommunityindia.com. The last date of submission of the completed and certified applications is December 31, 2018.