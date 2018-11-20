Döner and Gyros

For release on Nov 20

Döner and Gyros – A True Pioneer as they Open Los Angeles Branch!

Dubai, UAE November 20 – Döner and Gyros is known for serving the best döner kebab in Dubai. Since its inception, Döner and Gyros has never stopped in striving and working hard, for the sake of delivering Döners and Gyros to the world.

Through hard work and determination, Döner and Gyros was born – the team behind the success of Döner and Gyros are all professionals in their field and are all equipped with the right skills and knowledge that they need in the fast food chain industry. Döner and Gyros debuted in 2014 – it has only been four years but the brand is already built in various locations in UAE, KSA, Asia, and now, North America!

North America is home to famous landmarks, Hollywood actors, gourmet restaurants, and many other things. Döner and Gyros, a humble fast food chain restaurant has managed to establish its brand in Los Angeles, California! This is just proof of how Döner and Gyros is remarkably different among the rest – the competence, ability, and professionalism of the team behind Döner and Gyros are the reasons why it is growing and expanding rapidly.

Aside from that, you can also assure that the quality of food that Döner and Gyros prepares is guaranteed to be made from fresh ingredients. Hygiene is important and Döner and Gyros makes sure that they serve only healthy food that is good for both adults and children. Not only do they serve sumptuous but affordable meals as well. The overall consideration of Döner and Gyros in the quality of food, service, hygiene, and price of their products make them be known as the number one provider of the best döner in Dubai.

Moreover, the expansion Döner and Gyros is also because of their reliable of franchise opportunity – franchisees from all over the world trust that being a part of Döner and Gyros’ team will also help them in succeeding in the fast food chain industry. Döner and Gyros has never failed them – and the upcoming L.A branch is just the perfect exemplar of it.

It’s a knowable fact that the food industry is a bit challenging – but amidst the trials, Döner and Gyros is still standing tall, succeeding, and striving hard to become even better to be able to give the best kind of service to their customers.

The new Döner and Gyros L.A branch will open soon on November 21st – and Döner and Gyros takes pride in this new endeavor.