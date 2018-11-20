Global Plumbing Pipes Market Research Report 2018: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation – Global QYResearch

This report studies the Global Plumbing Pipes market status and forecast, categorizes the global Plumbing Pipes market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).
The major manufacturers covered in this report
JM Eagle
Wavin
Pipelife
China Lesso
IPEX
Performance Pipe
GPS PE Pipe Systems
WL Plastics
Georg Fischer Harvel
Astral Poly Technik
Advanced Drainage Systems
Sekisui Chemical
System Group
Polygon
Rifeng
Weixing New Material
Kubota ChemiX
Dutron
Aquatherm
Nanxin Pipeline
Hsiung Yeu Enterprise
Pestan
Charter Plastics
Advanced Plastic Industries
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
PVC Pipe
PE Pipe
PP Pipe
Other
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Residential
Commercial & Industrial
Table of Contents
Global Plumbing Pipes Market Research Report 2018
1 Plumbing Pipes Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Plumbing Pipes
1.2 Plumbing Pipes Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Plumbing Pipes Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global Plumbing Pipes Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 PVC Pipe
1.2.3 PE Pipe
1.2.5 PP Pipe
Other
1.3 Global Plumbing Pipes Segment by Application
1.3.1 Plumbing Pipes Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.3.2 Residential
1.3.3 Commercial & Industrial
1.4 Global Plumbing Pipes Market by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.1 Global Plumbing Pipes Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Plumbing Pipes (2013-2025)
1.5.1 Global Plumbing Pipes Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Global Plumbing Pipes Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
2 Global Plumbing Pipes Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Plumbing Pipes Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
2.1.1 Global Plumbing Pipes Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
2.1.2 Global Plumbing Pipes Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
2.2 Global Plumbing Pipes Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
2.3 Global Plumbing Pipes Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
2.4 Manufacturers Plumbing Pipes Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type
2.5 Plumbing Pipes Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Plumbing Pipes Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 Plumbing Pipes Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Plumbing Pipes Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)
3.1 Global Plumbing Pipes Capacity and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)
3.2 Global Plumbing Pipes Production and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)
3.3 Global Plumbing Pipes Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)
3.4 Global Plumbing Pipes Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
3.5 North America Plumbing Pipes Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
3.6 Europe Plumbing Pipes Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
3.7 China Plumbing Pipes Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
3.8 Japan Plumbing Pipes Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
3.9 Southeast Asia Plumbing Pipes Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
3.10 India Plumbing Pipes Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
4 Global Plumbing Pipes Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)
4.1 Global Plumbing Pipes Consumption by Region (2013-2018)
4.2 North America Plumbing Pipes Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)
4.3 Europe Plumbing Pipes Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)
4.4 China Plumbing Pipes Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)
4.5 Japan Plumbing Pipes Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)
4.6 Southeast Asia Plumbing Pipes Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)
4.7 India Plumbing Pipes Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)
5 Global Plumbing Pipes Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
5.1 Global Plumbing Pipes Production and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
5.2 Global Plumbing Pipes Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
5.3 Global Plumbing Pipes Price by Type (2013-2018)
5.4 Global Plumbing Pipes Production Growth by Type (2013-2018)
6 Global Plumbing Pipes Market Analysis by Application
6.1 Global Plumbing Pipes Consumption and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
6.2 Global Plumbing Pipes Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)
6.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities
6.3.1 Potential Applications
6.3.2 Emerging Markets/Countries
7 Global Plumbing Pipes Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 JM Eagle
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Plumbing Pipes Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 JM Eagle Plumbing Pipes Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 Wavin
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Plumbing Pipes Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 Wavin Plumbing Pipes Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 Pipelife
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Plumbing Pipes Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 Pipelife Plumbing Pipes Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 China Lesso
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Plumbing Pipes Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 China Lesso Plumbing Pipes Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 IPEX
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Plumbing Pipes Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 IPEX Plumbing Pipes Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 Performance Pipe
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Plumbing Pipes Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 Performance Pipe Plumbing Pipes Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.7 GPS PE Pipe Systems
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.7.2 Plumbing Pipes Product Category, Application and Specification
7.7.2.1 Product A
7.7.2.2 Product B
7.7.3 GPS PE Pipe Systems Plumbing Pipes Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.8 WL Plastics
7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.8.2 Plumbing Pipes Product Category, Application and Specification
7.8.2.1 Product A
7.8.2.2 Product B
7.8.3 WL Plastics Plumbing Pipes Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.9 Georg Fischer Harvel
7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.9.2 Plumbing Pipes Product Category, Application and Specification
7.9.2.1 Product A
7.9.2.2 Product B
7.9.3 Georg Fischer Harvel Plumbing Pipes Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.8 Astral Poly Technik
7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.10.2 Plumbing Pipes Product Category, Application and Specification
7.10.2.1 Product A
7.10.2.2 Product B
7.10.3 Astral Poly Technik Plumbing Pipes Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.11 Advanced Drainage Systems
7.12 Sekisui Chemical
7.13 System Group
7.14 Polygon
7.15 Rifeng
7.16 Weixing New Material
7.17 Kubota ChemiX
7.18 Dutron
7.19 Aquatherm
7.20 Nanxin Pipeline
7.21 Hsiung Yeu Enterprise
7.22 Pestan
7.23 Charter Plastics
7.24 Advanced Plastic Industries
8 Plumbing Pipes Manufacturing Cost Analysis
8.1 Plumbing Pipes Key Raw Materials Analysis
8.1.1 Key Raw Materials
8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials
8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
8.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials
8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
8.2.1 Raw Materials
8.2.2 Labor Cost
8.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Plumbing Pipes
9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
9.1 Plumbing Pipes Industrial Chain Analysis
9.2 Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing
9.3 Raw Materials Sources of Plumbing Pipes Major Manufacturers in 2017
9.4 Downstream Buyers
10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
10.1 Marketing Channel
10.1.1 Direct Marketing
10.1.2 Indirect Marketing
10.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend
10.2 Market Positioning
10.2.1 Pricing Strategy
10.2.2 Brand Strategy
10.2.3 Target Client
10.3 Distributors/Traders List
11 Market Effect Factors Analysis
11.1 Technology Progress/Risk
11.1.1 Substitutes Threat
11.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry
11.2 Consumer Needs/Customer Preference Change
11.3 Economic/Political Environmental Change
12 Global Plumbing Pipes Market Forecast (2018-2025)
12.1 Global Plumbing Pipes Capacity, Production, Revenue Forecast (2018-2025)
12.1.1 Global Plumbing Pipes Capacity, Production and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)
12.1.2 Global Plumbing Pipes Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)
12.1.3 Global Plumbing Pipes Price and Trend Forecast (2018-2025)
12.2 Global Plumbing Pipes Production, Consumption , Import and Export Forecast by Region (2018-2025)
12.2.1 North America Plumbing Pipes Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)
12.2.2 Europe Plumbing Pipes Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)
12.2.3 China Plumbing Pipes Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)
12.2.4 Japan Plumbing Pipes Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)
12.2.5 Southeast Asia Plumbing Pipes Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)
12.2.6 India Plumbing Pipes Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)
12.3 Global Plumbing Pipes Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2018-2025)
12.4 Global Plumbing Pipes Consumption Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Disclaimer
