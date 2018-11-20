Perforating Gun Market to exceed $898.7 Million by 2022

According to the new market research report “Perforating Gun Market by Gun Type (Wireline Conveyed, Tubing Hollow Carrier, Tubing Strip, Tubing Conveyed), Depth (Up to 3000ft, 3000–8000ft, Above 8000ft), Well Type (Horizontal, Vertical), Well Pressure (High, Low), and Region – Global Forecast to 2022″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, The global perforating gun market was valued at USD 724.3 Million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 898.7 Million by 2022 at a CAGR of 3.71%, from 2017 to 2022. Rising oil and gas production, increase in the average well depth over the years, growing complexity of reservoir conditions, and increased shale gas exploration are the major factors driving the perforating gun market.

The perforating gun market is mainly driven by the increase in the average well depth over the years. The conventional oil & gas reservoirs are depleting. The new reservoirs are found deep below the earth’s surface. The various methods such as reperforation, drilling of unconventional oil wells, and increasing oil production in hostile reservoir environments with the help of advanced technologies are carried out to meet the oil & gas demand. Thus, the need for technically efficient and advanced perforating guns is increasing to meet the requirements of drilling operators.

Increasing shale gas exploration and production will drive the global perforating gun demand close to USD 879 million by 2022

Perforating guns are designed to hold an array of explosive charges and are lowered into the well to the depth where the connection to the reservoir is made. The gun is then fired to make multiple holes in the casing. The multiple fractures made by the perforating gun act as channels through which reservoir fluids, in the form of hydrocarbons, flow from the formation into the wellbore and up to the surface

North America: The fastest growing market for perforating guns.

The market in North America is expected to be the fastest-growing market for perforating guns, closely followed by the Middle East. The US, Canadian, and Mexican governments are looking to invest heavily in the upstream oil & gas industry to reduce imports and move toward self-sustainability. North America is projected to dominate the global perforating gun market by 2022 due to increasing oil & gas activities in the region. The market in North America is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022. This growth is attributed to increased investments in the upstream oil & gas sector, especially in the US. This will ultimately create an opportunity for the perforating gun market.

To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes the profiles of some of the top players in the perforating gun market. These include Schlumberger (US), Weatherford (US), Baker Hughes (US), Halliburton (US), and DynaEnergetics (US).

